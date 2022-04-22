AMA, pharmacists butt heads on reimbursement bill

The American Medical Association is lobbying against legislation that would expand Medicare payments for pharmacists providing pandemic-related health services.

Lawmakers introduced the Equitable Community Access to Pharmacist Services Act March 24. The bipartisan bill aims to boost patients' access to testing and vaccinations for COVID-19 and flu, among other services.

In an April 12 letter to lawmakers, the AMA said the bill "would inappropriately expand Medicare payment for pharmacists in limited but significant ways and undermine state scope of practice laws and the ability of states to regulate pharmacists."

The American Pharmacists Association responded to the AMA's letter in an April 22 statement, arguing the bill would expand Americans' access to healthcare in accordance with scope of practice laws, especially in medically underserved communities.

"If the past two years have taught us anything, it is that a true 'team approach' to healthcare means not blocking health practitioners from delivering critical healthcare services to patients and communities, many in underserved communities, across America, when they have demonstrated the ability to do so safely and effectively," the association said.