Bipartisan bill would boost access to pandemic-related pharmacy services

Lawmakers introduced bipartisan legislation March 24 that would expand patients' access to pandemic-related health services provided by pharmacists.

The Equitable Community Access to Pharmacist Services Act would offer pharmacist coverage for the following services under Medicare Part B:





COVID-19 and flu vaccinations

Testing for flu, strep throat, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus

Treatment for COVID-19, flu and strep throat

The bill would also provide Medicare coverage and payment for pharmacy services in future public health emergencies.

The American Pharmacists Association applauded the bill and said it underscores pharmacists' important role in pandemic response activities.



"Pharmacists have been essential providers in rural and underserved communities during this pandemic, providing essential care and services where they are the only accessible healthcare provider," APhA President Theresa Tolle said in a news release. "This legislation will ensure that millions of patients in communities across the country will continue to receive healthcare services from pharmacists, alleviating gaps in patient care and advancing health equity."