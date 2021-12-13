79 C-suite moves from payers during 2021

Here are 79 C-level payer executives who entered or left leadership since Jan. 1, 2021, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review:

1. Sameer Amin, MD, joined Oscar as senior vice president and CMO.

2. William Baker Jr. joined CareSource Oklahoma Health Plan Co. as CEO and Oklahoma market president.

3. Gateway Health Plan named Phil Barr chief growth officer.

4. HealthPartners named Penny Cermak CFO.

5. Mike Cotton, the president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare's health plan SelectHealth, resigned.

6. Tom Croswell, the CEO of the newly combined Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, retired this summer.

7. San Francisco Health Plan appointed Fiona Donald, MD, CMO.

8. Opella Ernest, MD, became executive vice president and COO of Health Care Service Corp.

9. Sankaty Light Benefits named Michael Fawcett executive vice president and COO of the health insurance and services company.

10. CVS Health named Laurie Havanec chief people officer.

11. Highmark Health named Robert James chief diversity and inclusion officer.

12. HM Health Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Highmark Health, named Brian Lucotch COO.

13. Tia Marcel Moretti, CareSource Ohio's director of behavioral health, will be CEO of the Kids' CareAlliance, a collaboration between CareSource and the Ohio Children's Alliance.

14. Nwando Olayiwola, MD, is Humana's senior vice president and first chief health equity officer.

15. HCSC named Arun Prasad senior vice president and chief strategy officer.

16. CVS Health named Michelle Peluso its first chief customer officer.

17. Alessa Quane joined Oscar as its executive vice president and chief insurance officer.

18. MetLife named James Reid CEO of Versant Health, its managed vision care company.

19. CVS Health named Kyu Rhee, MD, senior vice president and CMO of Aetna.

20. James Walsh will be HCSC's senior vice president and CFO.

21. Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield promoted Alicia Berkemeyer to executive vice president and chief health management officer.

22. CenCal Health named Carl Breining compliance and privacy officer.

23. Centene's Oklahoma Complete Health appointed Clay Franklin as plan president and CEO.

24. AvMed selected Robert Hilliard Jr., MD, as senior vice president of population health and CMO.

25. MetroPlusHealth appointed Lesleigh Irish-Underwood as its first chief brand and external relations officer.

26. UnitedHealth Group named Dirk McMahon its new president and COO.

27. Humana Military appointed Alefiyah Mesiwala, MD, its new CMO.

28. Community Care of North Carolina appointed Lydia Newman executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

29. MetroPlus Health Plan appointed Michelle Reay COO.

30. Rob Scavo is Alignment Healthcare's CIO.

31. Alignment Healthcare picked Chris Schmaltz as COO.

32. Alignment Healthcare appointed Rajesh Shrestha as president of new markets and chief business officer.

33. Independence's Mike Sullivan took on an expanded leadership role as chief sales officer and president of commercial markets.

34. HealthPartners named DeLinda Washington senior vice president and chief people officer.

35. Sir Andrew Witty is the new CEO of UnitedHealth Group.

36. HealthNow President and CEO Dave Anderson will retire from his post at the end of 2021.

37. Centene appointed Shannon Bagley executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

38. Aetna's Medicaid managed care business in California named Verne Brizendine CEO.

39. MetroPlusHealth appointed Lauren Leverich Castaldo CFO, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

40. Triple-S Management Corp. appointed Victor Haddock-Morales as executive vice president and CFO.

41. Texas Health Aetna, a joint venture between Arlington-based Texas Health Resources and Aetna, named Karl Hess interim CEO.

42. Vicki Hildebrand joined Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as CIO.

43. Brian Kane will step down as Humana's CFO June 1.

44. Sarah London was named president of healthcare enterprises and executive vice president of advanced technology at Centene.

45. Craig Samitt, MD, retired as president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

46. Centene subsidiary WellCare of Kentucky named Joshua Sloop CEO.

47. Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island appointed Martha Wofford president and CEO.

48. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana promoted Bryan Camerlinck to executive vice president and COO.

49. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield has appointed Tich Changamire, MD, PhD, as its new CMO.

50. Kristi Huber is the new senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota.

51. Northwell Direct, the direct-to-employer health services company of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, named Jillian Jweinat vice president and COO.

52. Independence Health Group promoted Juan Lopez to executive vice president, CFO and treasurer of the company.

53. UCare hired Darin McDonald as vice president and CIO.

54. Amy Meister, DO, has been named chief medical health and wellness officer of UPMC's Workpartners and Commercial Products.

55. James Schuster, MD, has been promoted to chief medical officer of UPMC Health Plan.

56. Colorado Access' longtime President and CEO Marshall Thomas, MD, is retiring.

57. UnitedHealthcare, the health insurance unit of UnitedHealth Group, named Brian Thompson CEO.

58. Carrie Whitcher is UPMC Health Plan's new chief quality officer and vice president of quality improvement and performance.

59. Marie-Aline Zappia-Kuzmack, MSN, RN, is the new chief administrative officer at Kaiser Permanente Hawaii.

60. Centene named Suzy DePrizio senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

61. CVS Health named Shawn Guertin, former CFO of Aetna, its new CFO.

62. The newly combined Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care named Cain Hayes its new CEO.

63. Trent Haywood, MD, was named chief medical officer of Zing Health.

64. Sutter Health Aetna named Mordechai Pavlovsky, MD, chief medical officer and head of operations and innovation.

65. Excellus BlueCross BlueShield appointed James Reed CEO of the nonprofit health plan and its parent company, the Lifetime Healthcare Cos.

66. Sam Yamoah joined Cambia Health Solutions as chief strategy and innovation officer.

67. Michael Monson, formerly of Centene, became CEO of healthcare consulting organization Altarum.

68. Former Eli Lilly executive Joy Fitzgerald was tapped by UnitedHealth Group to lead the payer's diversity and inclusion efforts. Ms. Fitzgerald succeeded Karen Sachs, who retired.

69. Carolyn Tandy, formerly of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain, became Humana's senior vice president and chief inclusion and diversity officer.

70. Karen Amstutz, MD, became CMO of AmeriHealth Caritas, according to a June 28 news release shared with Becker's.

71. Humana announced that its interim CFO, Susan Diamond, would remain in the position permanently.

72. Priority Health CMO Marti Lolli was appointed CEO of Intermountain Healthcare plan SelectHealth.

73. Mary Hsieh, PharmD, began helming Mass Advantage as its first CEO, UMass Memorial Health Care announced.

74. Cigna subsidiary Evernorth named Eric Palmer president and COO. Mr. Palmer's transition is effective Jan. 1.

75. Centene subsidiary Sunshine Health named Nathan Landsbaum plan president and CEO.

76. Aetna's former care engagement lead, Liz Horgan, joined virtual care platform Summus Global as its chief marketing officer.

77. UnitedHealth Group appointed Margaret-Mary Wilson, MD, as executive vice president and CMO, a company spokesperson told Becker's.

78. Point32Health announced Nov. 30 that Peter Church will serve as its chief people officer.

79. Tiffany Benjamin is stepping in as CEO of the Humana Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the national payer, the payer announced Dec. 7.