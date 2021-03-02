Centene makes 4 leadership changes

Centene Corp. appointed four leaders to its executive team, effective March 1.

Four things to know:



1. Centene named Brent Layton president of U.S. health plans, products and international. He will also retain his executive vice president title.

2. Sarah London was named president of healthcare enterprises and executive vice president of advanced technology.

3. Centene appointed Shannon Bagley executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

4. H. Robert Sanders was named executive vice president of global human resources.

