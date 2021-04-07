UnitedHealthcare gets new CEO

UnitedHealthcare, the health insurance unit of UnitedHealth Group, named Brian Thompson CEO.

As UnitedHealthcare's new CEO, Mr. Thompson will focus on growth in the insurer's global, employer, individual and government benefits. He joined UnitedHealth in 2004. Most recently, he was the CEO of UnitedHealthcare's government programs, which include Medicare and Medicaid plans.

He succeeds Dirk McMahon. In February, Mr. McMahon was promoted to president and COO of UnitedHealth.

