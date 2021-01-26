Humana names 1st chief health equity officer

Nwando Olayiwola, MD, is Humana's senior vice president and first chief health equity officer, the insurer said Jan. 25.

In the newly created role, Dr. Olayiwola will lead Humana's health equity strategy across all business and care delivery lines. Dr. Olayiwola will integrate cultural sensitivity into the creation of Humana's clinical programs, products, services and member communications. She will also create specific health equity measures and action plans for reaching those measures.

Dr. Olayiwola brings more than two decades of experience in clinical and academic medicine, public health and health system redesign to the role. She joins Humana from The Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus, where she was chair and professor in the department of family and community medicine. She is also the founding director of the Center for Primary Care Innovation and Transformation at OSU.

Dr. Olayiwola practices family medicine.

She will assume the role April 5.

