Aetna names CEO for California Medicaid

Aetna's Medicaid managed care business in California named Verne Brizendine CEO, Aetna's parent company CVS Health said March 25.

In his role, Mr. Brizendine will oversee operations for Aetna Better Health of California, which oversees Medicaid benefits for about 33,000 members in San Diego and Sacramento counties.

Mr. Brizendine joined Aetna in 2019 as a director of business development. He previously held leadership roles at Blue Shield of California, LA Care and Anthem.

