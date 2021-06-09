UnitedHealth, Humana hire execs to focus on equity, inclusion

UnitedHealth Group and Humana announced the appointments of Joy Fitzgerald and Carolyn Tandy, respectively, to their leadership teams. Both executives will focus on equity and inclusion efforts at the payers.

Prior to joining UnitedHealth, Ms. Fitzgerald was the chief diversity and inclusion officer at Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, according to the Star Tribune June 8. She succeeded Karen Sachs, who recently retired.

"Joy's proven track record of advancing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives will be a significant asset to UnitedHealth Group and represents our continued commitment to advancing equity inside and outside the company," the payer's chief human resources officer, Patricia Lewis, told the publication.

Ms. Tandy's role as Humana's senior vice president and chief inclusion and diversity officer will be effective July 6, according to a June 9 news release.

She serves as the director of diversity and inclusion for Louisville, Ky.-based restaurant chain Texas Roadhouse.

"Whether ensuring our company's culture promotes inclusion or aligning our business strategy so we engage and serve consumers in an inclusive way, this role helps shape every aspect of our business," Humana CEO Bruce Broussard said in the statement.