Highmark becomes 4th largest Blue plan with HealthNow deal

Highmark and HealthNow New York officially completed their affiliation, the organizations said March 1.

The affiliation, which was announced in June 2020 and gained state approval in late February, will bring Highmark's health plan membership to more than 6 million people. That makes it the fourth largest Blue plan in the U.S.

Under the affiliation agreement, Highmark will become the primary licensee of HealthNow, which includes BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and BlueShield of Northeastern New York.

Highmark's new affiliates will be rebranded to Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York.

HealthNow President and CEO Dave Anderson will retire from his post at the end of 2021, the organization said in a news release about the affiliation. Mr. Anderson led HealthNow for more than seven years. Michael Edbauer, DO, HealthNow's executive vice president and chief strategy and growth officer, will become president of Highmark Western and Northeastern New York.

