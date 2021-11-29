UnitedHealth Group names new CMO

UnitedHealth Group appointed Margaret-Mary Wilson, MD, as executive vice president and CMO, a company spokesperson told Becker's.

Dr. Wilson, who joined UnitedHealthcare in 2008, previously served as associate professor of internal and geriatric medicine at St. Louis University in Missouri and has experience in healthcare systems management around the world.

This year, she was also recognized as a top 100 most influential African American in business by the National Diversity Council and as a top 100 elite woman by Diversity Journal, according to the spokesperson.

Dr. Wilson replaces outgoing CMO Richard Migliori, MD, who is leaving the position after eight years.

"I'm honored to be named the next chief medical officer of UnitedHealth Group," Dr. Wilson said. "This is an incredible time to be in health care and I look forward to working with my 340,000 colleagues to address some of the health system's critical needs and most exciting opportunities. I'd also like to thank Dr. Migliori for his service, contributions and mentorship."