Intermountain's health plan gets new CEO

Intermountain Healthcare plan SelectHealth named Marti Lolli CEO, the Salt Lake City-based health system said June 3.

Ms. Lolli succeeds Mike Cotton, who resigned from the role in January because of family reasons. Bob White, vice president and COO of SelectHealth, has been serving as interim CEO since January.

Ms. Lolli will take over as CEO in July. She joins SelectHealth from Priority Health, a health insurance company in Michigan, where she was chief marketing officer and senior vice president of consumer and government markets. She spent 21 years at Priority Health.