CEO of Intermountain's health plan resigns

Mike Cotton, the president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare's health plan SelectHealth, resigned, the Salt Lake City-based health system said Jan. 21.

Mr. Cotton will resign from his role Jan. 25 because of family reasons. He is relocating to Atlanta to care for his family there, Intermountain said.

"Mike and I have discussed various options to support him through this, such as working from Georgia, but he is clear that he needs to be fully focused on family rather than dividing his time," Marc Harrison, MD, president and CEO of Intermountain, said in a news release. "Family health and values are foundational to Intermountain, just as they are to Mike and his family, and we understand and fully support his decision."

Bob White, SelectHealth's COO, will serve as interim president and CEO while Intermountain searches for a successor.

Mr. Cotton joined SelectHealth in 2020. SelectHealth offers health insurance in Utah, Idaho and Nevada.

