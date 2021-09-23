Cigna announces wave of executive moves

Cigna is restructuring leadership across its business portfolio with a swath of executive moves, according to a Sept. 23 news release.

Subsidiary Evernorth President and COO Eric Palmer was promoted to company CEO and president. Mr. Palmer will be taking over Jan. 1, 2022 for outgoing CEO Tim Wentworth, who is retiring.

Cigna named Paul Sanford its first executive vice president of operations, a new role designed to promote operational effectiveness, according to the release. Mr. Sanford has a 20-year tenure with the company, integrating Express Scripts and supporting Cigna's agile-based business.

Two executives — Noelle Eder, executive vice president and global CIO, and Everett Neville, executive vice president of strategy and corporate development and solutions — are having their roles expanded. Ms. Eder will also oversee data, analytics and automation, and Mr. Neville will oversee Cigna Solutions.

Many of the moves are backdropped by retirements, including Matt Manders, Cigna president of government and solutions, and Steve Miller, MD, chief clinical officer. The leaders will retire by the end of 2021.