Humana names CFO

Humana announced June 28 that interim CFO Susan Diamond would be stepping into the position permanently.

Previously serving as segment president of home solutions, Ms. Diamond has been holding leadership positions throughout her tenure at Humana, which began in 2006. She has been involved in the insurer's Medicare leadership team focused on finances and operations, and worked on the finance team leading planning and forecasting.

Ms. Diamond also helmed Humana's largest acquisition in history — a $5.7 billion deal to acquire the remaining 60 percent interest in Kindred at Home.

Ms. Diamond has been serving as Humana's interim CFO since Brian Kane stepped down June 1.

Humana is filling the gaps Ms. Diamond is leaving behind in the transition.

The insurer is seeking internal and external candidates for the vacant segment president of home solutions position while Senior Vice President Greg Sheff temporarily holds leadership. Alongside other leaders, Ms. Diamond will be helping to establish a new Office of Home Solutions.