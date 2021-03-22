Humana CFO to step down

Brian Kane will step down as Humana's CFO June 1, the health insurer said March 22.

Mr. Kane is leaving the position to pursue broader career goals, Humana said. After his departure in June, he will become an advisor for the insurer through the end of 2021.

The segment president of Humana's home business, Susan Diamond, will become interim CFO while the health insurer searches for Mr. Kane's permanent successor. She'll continue leading the home business unit during this time.

Humana CEO Bruce Broussard credited Mr. Kane with overseeing the insurer's care delivery organization during his seven-year tenure, as well as turnaround at Conviva Care Solutions and growth of its Partners in Primary Care segment.

More articles on payers:

CVS can't get temporary restraining order against Aetna exec who left for Cigna

Aetna barred from seeking alleged hospital overpayments linked to Mednax billing

UnitedHealthcare restores free provider access to some payment data

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.