HCSC promotes 4 execs

Health Care Service Corp. promoted four of its executives, the health insurance company said Jan. 19. The promotions are effective Feb. 1.

Here are the four leadership changes:

1. Opella Ernest, MD, will become executive vice president and COO. She will continue to lead IT, customer service, healthcare management and data analytics.



2. Jeff Tikkanen will become executive vice president of commercial markets. He will continue to lead commercial markets, product design and development, pharmacy solutions, and market operations.

3. James Walsh will be HCSC's senior vice president and CFO. He currently leads the health insurance company's financial services division, a division he has been a part of for more than 13 years.

4. Nathan Linsley will become senior vice president of government programs. In that role, he will lead HCSC's government Medicare Advantage and Medicaid businesses.

