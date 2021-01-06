CVS names first chief customer officer

CVS Health has named Michelle Peluso as its first chief customer officer, effective Jan. 25.

In her role, Ms. Peluso will be responsible for transforming the consumer experience and accelerating CVS Health's digital strategy. She will oversee the company's marketing and brand strategy, digital transformation and end-to-end consumer experience.

Ms. Peluso most recently served as senior vice president of digital sales and chief marketing officer for IBM. She also was chief consumer marketing and internet officer for Citigroup and a CEO for both Gilt Groupe and travelocity.com. She was a White House fellow and served as senior adviser to U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexis Herman.

"Michelle's consumer focus will accelerate our work to ensure a connected health experience across all CVS Health touchpoints, as we continue to reshape health care as we know it today," said Karen Lynch, who will become president and CEO of CVS Health Feb. 1.

Ms. Peluso has been named one of the world's most influential CMO's by Forbes.

"I'm thrilled to join CVS Health and to help lead its purpose of helping people on their path to better health by giving every customer a connected experience that better meets their needs," Ms. Peluso said. "COVID-19 has accelerated changes to healthcare delivery, and CVS Health's diversified offerings give it an unparalleled opportunity to lead the way in providing customers with a personalized and seamless experience at every interaction."

