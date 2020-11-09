5 things to know about Karen Lynch, new CEO of CVS

On Feb. 1, Karen Lynch, executive vice president of CVS Health's Aetna insurance unit, will succeed Larry Merlo as CVS' president and CEO.

Five things to know about Ms. Lynch:

1. Ms. Lynch is a renowned leader in the healthcare industry and beyond. From 2016-20, she has been named to Fortune's list of the 50 most powerful women in business, and now, she is the highest-ranking female CEO in the Fortune 500.

2. She has been leading CVS Health's COVID-19 response since March.

3. She has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare sector. She previously held executive positions at Cigna and Magellan Health Services.

4. Ms. Lynch started her career as an accountant with Ernst & Young.

5. She graduated from Boston College and the Questrom School of Business at Boston University.

