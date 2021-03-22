WellCare has new CEO in Kentucky

Centene subsidiary WellCare of Kentucky named Joshua Sloop CEO, the insurer said March 22.

Effective March 29, Mr. Sloop will become plan president and CEO of Centene's Kentucky market.

He brings 20 years of leadership experience to the role. Most recently, Mr. Sloop served as COO and plan product president for a Centene subsidiary health plan in Pennsylvania.

