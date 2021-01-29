CEO of new Tufts-Harvard Pilgrim health insurer to retire

Tom Croswell, the CEO of the newly combined Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, is retiring this summer, according to a Jan. 28 news release.

The combined entity hasn't named Mr. Croswell's successor yet, but has started succession planning, according to the news release.

Mr. Croswell joined Tufts Health Plan in 2007, and took over as president and CEO in 2016. He assumed the role of CEO of Tufts Health-Harvard Pilgrim when the entities officially combined Jan. 1.

Prior to Tufts, Mr. Croswell was senior vice president of medical management and specialty businesses at Cigna. He also led Cigna's dental, pharmacy and workers' compensation businesses as president.

