Tufts Health Plan, Harvard Pilgrim complete merger: 5 things to know

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan officially combined Jan. 1. The deal, announced in August 2019, comes about a decade after the organizations attempted to merge in 2011.

Five things to know:



1. The combined Massachusetts organization will serve 2.4 million members. Both the Tufts and Harvard Pilgrim brands will be in the market for a period of time, the organizations said. No benefit changes are planned for 2021 because of the merger.

2. Improved administrative functions are expected to save the organization $100 million over time, the organizations said.

3. The combined entity will move its headquarters to Canton, Mass., in the fourth quarter of this year. Its name will be released in the second quarter.

4. Tom Croswell, CEO of Tufts Health Plan, will head the combined insurer as CEO. Michael Carson, CEO and president of Harvard Pilgrim, will become president of the combined organization.

5. Tufts Health Plan divested one of its subsidiaries to UnitedHealth Group so the merger could close.

More articles on payers:

Envision, UnitedHealthcare break ties: 5 things to know

Prime Therapeutics sends incorrect mailings to Boeing health plan members

Aetna pharmacy network change affects 400,000 Illinois Medicaid members

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.