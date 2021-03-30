Texas Health Aetna gets interim CEO

Texas Health Aetna, a joint venture between Arlington-based Texas Health Resources and Aetna, named Karl Hess interim CEO.

Three things to know:



1. The CEO role was open, a spokesperson confirmed with Becker's Hospital Review. Genevieve Caruncho-Simpson was leading Texas Health Aetna as president and COO, but took time off for family reasons.

2. Prior to joining Texas Health Aetna, Mr. Hess was managing director of the firm he founded, OnDigitalHealth Consulting, according to a March 22 news release. The consulting firm focuses on the digital health industry.

3. He was also CEO of Kalico Partners, a company he co-founded to focus on providing population health management services to older and vulnerable populations.

More articles on payers:

What Humana, Cigna & more learned from yearlong prior authorization pilot

Cleveland Clinic, Anthem launch concierge heart surgery program for Eli Lilly employees

Avoid these 8 types of health insurance, 30 patient organizations say

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.