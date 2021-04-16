UPMC Health Plan promotes, hires 4 leaders

Pittsburgh-based UPMC Health Plan promoted two physicians and added two hires to its upper ranks this week.

Psychiatrist James Schuster, MD, has been promoted to chief medical officer of the payer. Prior to his new role, which took effect April 6, Dr. Schuster served as associate CMO and senior vice president of medical and behavioral services. He was also CMO of UPMC's Community Care Behavioral Health Organization.

The payer named Crystal Clark, MD, deputy director for its Center for Social Impact. Dr. Clark will continue in her current role as associate vice president and general manager of UPMC's Community HealthChoices program.

Amy Meister, DO, has been named chief medical health and wellness officer of UPMC's Workpartners and Commercial Products. In the newly created role, which took effect April 12, Dr. Meister will lead development of clinical and member support programs. She comes to the insurer from Level2, a digital platform to manage care for UnitedHealth Group members with Type 2 diabetes. There, she served as CEO.

Carrie Whitcher is UPMC Health Plan's new chief quality officer and vice president of quality improvement and performance. Prior to the appointment, which took effect April 5, Ms. Whitcher worked for Excellus Health Plan for 17 years, most recently as vice president of healthcare improvement.

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealth profit nears $5B in Q1

Lawsuit accuses BCBS of Massachusetts of systematically allowing overpayments

Ohio names 6 insurers to manage state’s $20B Medicaid contracts

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.