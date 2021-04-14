Northwell taps Aetna exec as COO of direct contracting unit

Northwell Direct, the direct-to-employer health services company of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, named Jillian Jweinat vice president and COO.

In her role, Ms. Jweinat will lead operations and service delivery for Northwell Direct. Her oversight will span several work-related health initiatives, including occupational health, employer health benefits and behavioral health programs.

Ms. Jweinat joins Northwell Direct from Aetna, where she served as chief strategy and business planning officer in its local markets organization.

