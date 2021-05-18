CVS Health names former Aetna exec as new CFO

CVS Health has named Shawn Guertin, former CFO of Aetna, as its new CFO, effective May 28, the company said May 18.

Mr. Guertin worked at Aetna for eight years, where he served as executive vice president and CFO, as well as chief enterprise risk officer. CVS Health said he played a key role in Aetna's merger with CVS Health in 2018.

Mr. Guertin succeeds Eva Boratto, who is leaving the company after 11 years. She has been CFO of CVS Health since 2018, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"Shawn is an extraordinary leader with a proven track record of developing financial strategies to help companies drive transformation," CVS Health President and CEO Karen Lynch said in a news release. "His deep and broad healthcare experience will be invaluable, and I'm confident he will play an integral role as we transform CVS Health to become an even bigger part of consumers' everyday health."

Mr. Guertin will be responsible for all aspects of CVS Health's financial strategy and operations, including accounting and financial reporting; investor relations; mergers and acquisitions; treasury and capital planning; budgeting and planning; and procurement.

"The pandemic has changed how Americans want to receive care, and I'm excited to help CVS Health lead in a rapidly evolving marketplace," he said in the news release.

