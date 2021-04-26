CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield appoints new CMO

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield has appointed Tich Changamire, MD, PhD, as its new CMO.

Dr. Changamire most recently served as CMO for Humana Healthy Horizons, a Humana Medicaid plan in Louisiana, according to an April 26 press release.

The physician earned his medical degree from the University of Zimbabwe and holds a PhD in public health from Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University as well as an MBA from Stanford (Calif.) University. He served as a medical officer during the AIDS health crisis in Zimbabwe early in his career.

