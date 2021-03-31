BCBS of Minnesota CEO Dr. Craig Samitt to retire

Craig Samitt, MD, is retiring as president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

In a March 31 LinkedIn post, Dr. Samitt wrote: "After much soul searching, I'm announcing today my decision to retire from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota as of May 3rd. As I look back, it's hard to believe how much change has taken place since we started our quest three years ago to reinvent healthcare from the inside out. I couldn't be prouder of the innovative partnerships we forged with providers, the transformed culture we built, the steps we took to speak out and stand up for what is right, and the progress we've made in showing the impact an 'un-health plan' can have in driving meaningful industry change."

Dr. Samitt added that he is taking a break before sharing news of his "next adventure in my quest to reinvent U.S. healthcare."

Dr. Samitt joined BCBS of Minnesota from Anthem in July 2018.

Kathleen Blatz, former Minnesota Supreme Court chief justice and a BCBS board member for more than a decade, will serve as interim CEO, effective April 1. The board will search for Dr. Samitt's successor.

