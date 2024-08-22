Study reveals surprising long COVID symptoms in children

Long COVID presents itself differently in elementary school-age children than it does in adolescents, according to research published Aug. 21 in JAMA.

In an observational study of 898 children ages 6-11 and 4,469 adolescents ages 12-17, researchers analyzed the overlapping and differing symptoms of post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, commonly known as long COVID.

The study authors were surprised to find shared symptoms of the fear of crowded or enclosed spaces, and a refusal to go to school, according to a USA Today report.

Fourteen symptoms were reported in both age groups, but four appeared only in the younger cohort and three were distinct to the older youths. School-age children often experienced headaches, trouble with memory and focusing, sleep issues and stomach pain. Adolescents often reported daytime tiredness, sleepiness or low energy; body, muscle and joint pain; headaches; and trouble with memory and focusing.

The main differences were:

Children ages 6-11 could be part of four clusters. Cluster one had high symptom rates and symptom burden; cluster two saw high rates of headaches, body pain and tiredness or low energy; cluster three saw high rates of trouble sleeping and memory or focus issues; and cluster four was characterized by stomach pain, nausea and vomiting.





Children ages 12-17 were divided into three clusters. Cluster one had high rates of several symptoms — similar to the first cluster of the younger children. Cluster two noted high rates of daytime tiredness or low energy and body pain. Cluster three reported changes or loss in smell or taste, with relatively low rates of all other symptoms.

The researchers work at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City, Children's Hospital Los Angeles and other leading institutions.