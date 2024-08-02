Patient injured in shooting at South Carolina hospital

A patient was injured in an officer-involved shooting at Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia, S.C., on Aug. 2, state and hospital officials confirmed to Becker's.

The incident took place in the emergency department and the patient sustained non-life-threatening injuries, a hospital spokesperson said in a statement, adding that no employees were injured.

"Lexington Medical Center pastoral care and post trauma resources are on site to support our LMC family throughout the day," the hospital said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed it is investigating the shooting. The division intends to share more details in an upcoming news release, a spokesperson said in a statement.

