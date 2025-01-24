Officer fatally shoots man at HCA Florida hospital

A man in police custody was fatally shot by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper Jan. 24 at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

The man and the officer were in a physical altercation just before 3 a.m. ET that escalated before the trooper shot the man inside the emergency room, ABC affiliate WCJB and NBC affiliate WESH reported.

No law enforcement or hospital staff were injured, according to Fox 13.

Police have not said why the man was in custody, what his injuries were and what prompted the altercation and shooting.

The hospital is assisting state and local police in their investigations, a spokesperson for HCA Florida told Becker's.

"We are also providing support and counseling to patients and colleagues who were present or may have been affected by the incident," the spokesperson said, who did not answer questions about whether care coordination was affected.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it is investigating the trooper's use of force.