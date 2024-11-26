New York system to train employees as peace officers

Security officers at Rochester Regional Health now have the opportunity to become peace officers, NPR affiliate WXXI reported Nov. 25. 

This change comes as a result of a New York state Senate Assembly bill, which was signed into law Nov. 22. The legislation allows trained security officers at the system to issue appearance tickets, make arrests, conduct constitutional searches and confiscate illegal firearms, according to the report.

Tim Tull, vice president of safety and security for Rochester Regional Health, told WXXI the legislation is crucial to the system. 

"This milestone is not just about responding to threats, it's about creating an environment where everyone feels secure, where our team members can focus on delivering compassionate care, and our patients can heal without fear," Mr. Tull said.

The system said it will partner with local law enforcement on peace officer training.

