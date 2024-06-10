Mount Sinai researchers land $21M grant to study aging hormone

The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City received a $21 million grant from the National Institute on Aging to research the role of follicle-stimulating hormone in age-related conditions.

Leading the project are Dr. Mone Zaidi from Icahn Mount Sinai and Dr. Clifford J. Rosen from the MaineHealth Institute for Research.

Previous research from Dr. Ziadi indicates that inhibiting FSH increases bone mass and reduces body fat and neurodegeneration. Continuing research regarding this aging-related hormone could pave the way for new treatments for associated conditions like obesity, osteoporosis, menopause and Alzheimer’s disease.

The funding is provided by the National Institutes of Health and will be awarded annually in increments of $4.2 million for the next five years.