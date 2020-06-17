Healthgrades recognizes 880 hospitals for patient safety, experience

Healthgrades has identified 880 hospitals as the recipients of its 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award and Outstanding Patient Experience Award, the organization said June 16.

Healthgrades awarded 456 hospitals its 2020 Patient Safety Excellence Award, which puts them in the top 10 percent of all short-term acute care hospitals that report patient safety data. To determine the recipients, Healthgrades assessed hospitals' 2016-18 outcomes for 13 patient safety indicators defined by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

Healthgrades also recognized 424 hospitals with its 2020 Outstanding Patient Experience Award, representing the top 15 percent of hospitals nationwide for patient experience. The winners were selected out of a pool of 3,346 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to CMS for admissions between April 2018 and March 2019.



To view a complete list of the recipients, click here.

More articles on patient safety & outcomes:

10% drop in ER volume significantly cuts patient death rates, study finds

Obesity common among kids hospitalized with COVID-19, study finds

76% of COVID-19 patients treated with convalescent plasma improve, small study finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.