Healthgrades recognizes 448 hospitals for patient safety

Healthgrades has identified 448 hospitals as the recipients of its 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award, the organization said March 15.

To determine the recipients, Healthgrades analyzed 2018-20 Medicare data on 14 patient safety indicators defined by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

Through its analysis, Healthgrades identified 170,231 potentially preventable safety events among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals. In addition, four safety indicators accounted for 74 percent of all safety events:

In-hospital fall resulting in hip fracture — 22.2 percent

Collapsed lung resulting from a procedure or surgery — 21.1 percent

Pressure sores or bed sores — 15.3 percent

Catheter-related bloodstream infections — 15 percent

If all U.S. hospitals performed similarly to award winners, an average of 100,189 safety events could have been avoided, Healthgrades found.

To view the complete list of recipients, click here.