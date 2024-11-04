CMS issues new hospital maternal health, safety standards: 8 things to know

To address the maternal health crisis in the U.S., CMS has issued new conditions of participation standards for hospitals that offer obstetrical services as part of its 2025 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System rule shared Nov. 1.

The new requirements will ensure all Medicare- and Medicaid-participating hospitals offering obstetric services are "held to a consistent standard of high-quality maternity care that protects the health and safety of pregnant, birthing and postpartum patients," according to a Nov. 1 CMS fact sheet.

Here are eight things to know about the new standards:

Hospitals must meet the maternal health conditions to avoid termination from Medicare and Medicaid.



CMS is finalizing a phased implementation plan for the new requirements to address potential burdens raised during public feedback. The planned implementation will start in 2026 and occur in three phases over two years.



Among the new requirements for organization and staffing are:



Obstetric services be "well organized" and in line with nationally recognized stands of healthcare. Services should also be appropriately integrated with other departments in the facility.





All obstetric units be supervised by an appropriately trained individual, such as an experienced registered nurse, nurse practitioner, certified midwife, physician assistant, MD or DO.





Obstetric privileges should be granted for all providers in the unit in accordance with current hospital requirements.



Requirements for service delivery are:



Basic obstetric equipment be kept at the facility and readily available with respect to the facility’s scope, volume and complexity of services offered.





Facilities have facility provisions and protocols for emergencies, complications and post-delivery care that are consistent with nationally recognized and evidence-based guidelines.



Requirements for staff training are:



Hospitals develop and ensure all obstetric staff have been trained on policies and procedures that improve the delivery of maternal care. Training must be documented and reviewed every two years.





Hospitals use findings from quality assurance and performance improvement programs to revise procedures and protocols.



Requirements for quality assurance and performance improvement programs are:



Hospitals use its quality assurance and performance improvement program to collect and analyze data to develop action plans to address health disparities and improve outcomes among obstetric patients.

If a maternal mortality review committee is available in a hospital's geographical region, the hospital must incorporate publically available data into its quality assurance and performance improvement program.



Requirements for emergency services are:



All hospitals that provide emergency services have adequate provisions and protocols to meet the needs of obstetric patients, regardless of whether the facility provides obstetric services. The provisions and protocols must be consistent with nationally recognized and evidence-based guidelines.

All emergency services staff have undergone documented training on the protocols and provisions.

Facilities have provisions set aside for obstetric emergencies.