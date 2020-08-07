CDC launches 'Hear Her' campaign on maternal mortality

The CDC unveiled its "Hear Her" campaign this week to raise awareness about pregnancy-related complications and risk, reports AHA News.

More than 700 women die annually in the U.S. due to pregnancy or delivery complications, according to the CDC. Up to 50,000 women also experience unexpected pregnancy issues every year that may pose long-term health consequences, the agency said.

The campaign seeks to prevent maternal deaths and complications by educating people on relevant warning signs. The CDC is encouraging clinicians, spouses and family members to listen to pregnant women when they say something doesn't feel right.

"A woman knows her body. Listening and acting upon her concerns during or after pregnancy could save her life," said Wanda Barfield, MD, director of CDC's reproductive health division.

