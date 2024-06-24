6 1st-of-its-kind procedures in 2024

In the first half of 2024, six systems have performed first-of-its-kind procedures and clinical treatments.

1. A multi-disciplinary team of experts at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, Tenn., recently performed a surgical procedure known as "Jaw in a Day." The procedure was performed in partnership with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and involved the removal of a tumor from a teenage patient's face and full jaw reconstruction on the same day. The first-of-its-kind procedure combines 3D imaging technology and medical precision to treat patients with complex head and neck cancers, benign tumors and face injuries. Leaders at the organizations said the procedure marks a major advancement, as traditional methods can require multiple procedures over months or years.

2. Orlando, Fla.-based AdventHealth Cancer Institute launched a first-of-its-kind bladder cancer vaccine trial that will use patient-customized mRNA vaccines. The phase 2 trial participants will receive pembrolizumab combined with a customized immunotherapy injection designed using the unique proteins present in each patient's tumors. Participants will receive infusions every six weeks for one year and then receive one vaccine injection every three weeks for nine doses.

3. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute has become the first in the world to implant a new Duo venous stent system. The FDA-approved device tackles venous obstructions with a dual-stent design that includes hybrid and extend stents.

4. Oklahoma City-based Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health performed the world's first robotic deep brain stimulation procedure on a pediatric patient and saw immediate improvement in the child's motor function. The 8-year-old girl suffers from rapid-onset primary dystonia, a movement disorder that causes the muscles to react involuntarily. The surgical team decided on deep brain stimulation, a surgical technique that implants electrodes into specific brain regions. After the procedure, the girl was able to lower and relax her arms within minutes. Her movements also became more controllable and her verbalization showed improvement.

5. A team of physicians at Rockford, Ill.-based Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside participated in a unique stroke study that used patients' stem cells to promote tissue regeneration. The goal of the procedure was to enhance the neural function of patients who had acute ischemic strokes. The clinical trial, a phase 2b, randomized, double-blind study, is also testing a medicine in its investigational phase called Redasemtide. The therapy is given through an IV and works to promote healthy generation of new tissues after damage to them done by either injury or disease — without use of living cells.

6. Surgeons at Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine completed the nation's first double-lung and liver transplant. Gary Gibbon, MD, a 69-year-old pulmonologist and allergy specialist based in California, underwent the 10-hour procedure in late September at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He recovered well from the procedure and is still cancer free after six months.