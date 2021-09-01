5 findings on Medicare patients' care needs during a COVID-19 hospitalization

Medicare patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are treated for a wide range of complex conditions, including sepsis and kidney failure, according to an Aug. 30 report from the HHS'Office of Inspector General.

Researchers used inpatient claims and enrollment data to identify all Medicare patients hospitalized between April 1 and July 31, 2020. They narrowed their analysis to Medicare patients treated at hospitals in six localities, identifying the three-week period in which each localities' COVID-19 hospitalization rates for this population were highest.

The analysis showed:

91 percent of Medicare patients were treated for acute respiratory issues, the most common being viral pneumonia

51 percent required intensive care or mechanical ventilation

47 percent were treated for kidney failure or had acute circulatory issues

About 65 percent of patients were treated for serious endocrine, nutritional or metabolic issues

36 percent of patients had sepsis

"The complex needs of hospitalized Medicare beneficiaries — combined with surges in hospitalizations — may create substantial challenges in meeting the needs of these patients, particularly in light of the staffing and other problems that hospitals have reported," the Office of Inspector General said.

The findings can help hospitals and clinicians "better prepare for the complex and resource-intensive care needs of Medicare beneficiaries with COVID-19, which may be particularly important during continued surges of the virus," the inspector general added.



