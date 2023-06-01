3 wounded in shooting at Temple University Hospital: Police

Three people were shot outside Philadelphia-based Temple University Hospital's emergency room June 1, ABC affiliate WPVI reported.

The drive-by shooting took place around 12:30 a.m., Philadelphia police said. Three men standing outside were hit: an 18-year-old man was shot in the hand, a 25-year-old man was shot in the knee and a 25-year-old man was shot in the arm and shoulder. All three victims were able to walk themselves into the hospital after being shot and reported to be in stable condition.

"It's a very unusual location for three individuals to be shot," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told the news station. "[The victims] believe three individuals were firing shots from a dark blue vehicle. We're getting information that one of the shooters may have exited the vehicle and fired shots."

Police examined more than 40 shell casings in the street. The hospital building was damaged by multiple shots, including a door, a piece of glass that led to the walkway to the emergency room and other pieces of property, Mr. Small said.

The hospital used alternative entrances while police processed the scene, according to the report.

Temple University Hospital declined Becker's request for comment.