Which hospitals have suspended elective surgeries? A list, state by state

Unlike the initial surge of COVID-19 in the United States this spring, fewer hospitals are choosing to suspend elective surgeries despite an increase in coronavirus patients in several states. Here are organizations that have done so as of July 10, as well as states or counties that ordered hospitals to suspend or limit elective surgeries until further notice.

Alabama

Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital is suspending elective surgeries that require overnight stays.

California

Dignity Health is suspending elective surgeries at its Mercy Downtown and Mercy Southwest hospitals in Bakersfield, Calif.

Florida

Effective July 8, six-hospital Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Fla., suspended all elective, non-urgent and nonemergency procedures. On July 9, Lee Health President and CEO Larry Antonucci, MD, said the four-hospital system is not suspending elective surgeries entirely, but is assessing them based on a daily review of patient volumes, according to the News-Press. Effective July 10, BayCare Health System is reducing the number of non-urgent surgeries performed at its Pinellas County hospitals in Florida: St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Petersburg; Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater; Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor; and Mease Dunedin Hospital. Effective July 11, HCA Healthcare West Florida Division said 11 hospitals in Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando, Citrus, Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties will delay some inpatient surgeries and procedures.

Mississippi

On July 7, the Mississippi Department of Public Health said hospitals in six counties — Hinds, Rankin, Madison, Forrest, Jones and Washington — will begin limiting elective procedures, according to WLBT.

Nevada

Effective July 9, HCA Healthcare suspended some elective surgeries at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center in Las Vegas.

South Carolina

Four-hospital Tidelands Health in Georgetown, S.C., is rescheduling inpatient elective surgeries.

Texas

Effective July 10 per a proclamation from Gov. Greg Abbott, hospitals in 105 Texas counties must suspend elective care. The state has 254 counties total. That makes for a total of 113 Texas counties where hospitals' elective cases are suspended, counting the eight that were affected by executive orders Mr. Abbott issued in late June.

