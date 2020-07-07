Memorial Healthcare in South Florida suspends all elective procedures

Six-hospital Memorial Healthcare System is suspending all elective, non-urgent and non-emergency procedures, effective July 8.

The Hollywood, Fla.-based system made the decision "after careful consideration and review of all recent healthcare data related to the COVID-19 pandemic in South Florida," according to a statement.

The system's Memorial Hospital Pembroke in Pembroke Pines, Fla., reported 100 percent occupancy in its adult ICU July 6.

