44 Florida hospitals at ICU capacity

The following hospitals had 0 percent adult bed availability in their intensive care units as of July 6, according to data from the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.

The hospitals are listed in alphabetical order with their adult ICU census.

AdventHealth Altamonte Springs

25 ICU beds

AdventHealth Apopka

10 ICU beds

AdventHealth Dade City

7 ICU beds

AdventHealth East Orlando

21 ICU beds

AdventHealth North Pinellas (Tarpon Springs)

9 ICU beds

AdventHealth Sebring

10 ICU beds

AdventHealth Tampa

37 ICU beds

AdventHealth Waterman (Tavares)

24 ICU beds

AdventHealth Wauchula

10 ICU beds

AdventHealth Zephyrhills

11 ICU beds

Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital (Middleburg)

8 ICU beds

Baptist Hospital of Miami

88 ICU beds

Bartow Regional Medical Center

13 ICU beds

Bayfront Health Seven Rivers (Crystal River)

12 ICU beds

Bethesda Hospital West (Boynton Beach)

11 ICU beds

Cape Coral Hospital

22 ICU beds

Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital (Port St. Lucie)

18 ICU beds

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota

10 ICU beds

Dr. P. Phillips Hospital (Orlando)

7 ICU beds

Florida Medical Center (Fort Lauderdale)

40 ICU beds

Fort Walton Beach Medical Center

26 ICU beds

Kindred Hospital Bay Area - Tampa

4 ICU beds

Kindred Hospital Central Tampa

6 ICU beds

Kindred Hospital - North Florida (Green Cove Springs)

6 ICU beds

Lake City Medical Center

21 ICU beds

Lakeland Regional Medical Center

69 ICU beds

Lakeside Medical Center (Belle Glade)

6 ICU beds

Lehigh Regional Medical Center (Lehigh Acres)

6 ICU beds

Mease Dunedin Hospital

20 ICU beds

Memorial Hospital Pembroke (Pembroke Pines)

11 ICU beds

Morton Plant Hospital (Clearwater)

59 ICU beds

North Shore Medical Center (Miami)

42 ICU beds

Northside Hospital (St. Petersburg)

35 ICU beds

Orange Park Medical Center

28 ICU beds

Orlando Regional Medical Center

58 ICU beds

Plantation General Hospital

14 ICU beds

Poinciana Medical Center (Kissimmee)

6 ICU beds

Select Specialty Hospital - Fort Myers

6 ICU beds

Select Specialty Hospital - Miami

5 ICU beds

Select Specialty Hospital - Pensacola

6 ICU beds

Select Specialty Hospital - Tallahassee

6 ICU beds

South Bay Hospital (Sun City Center)

12 ICU beds

St. Joseph's Hospital South (Riverview)

23 ICU beds

St. Petersburg General Hospital

13 ICU beds











