44 Florida hospitals at ICU capacity
The following hospitals had 0 percent adult bed availability in their intensive care units as of July 6, according to data from the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration.
The hospitals are listed in alphabetical order with their adult ICU census.
AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
25 ICU beds
AdventHealth Apopka
10 ICU beds
AdventHealth Dade City
7 ICU beds
AdventHealth East Orlando
21 ICU beds
AdventHealth North Pinellas (Tarpon Springs)
9 ICU beds
AdventHealth Sebring
10 ICU beds
AdventHealth Tampa
37 ICU beds
AdventHealth Waterman (Tavares)
24 ICU beds
AdventHealth Wauchula
10 ICU beds
AdventHealth Zephyrhills
11 ICU beds
Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital (Middleburg)
8 ICU beds
Baptist Hospital of Miami
88 ICU beds
Bartow Regional Medical Center
13 ICU beds
Bayfront Health Seven Rivers (Crystal River)
12 ICU beds
Bethesda Hospital West (Boynton Beach)
11 ICU beds
Cape Coral Hospital
22 ICU beds
Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital (Port St. Lucie)
18 ICU beds
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota
10 ICU beds
Dr. P. Phillips Hospital (Orlando)
7 ICU beds
Florida Medical Center (Fort Lauderdale)
40 ICU beds
Fort Walton Beach Medical Center
26 ICU beds
Kindred Hospital Bay Area - Tampa
4 ICU beds
Kindred Hospital Central Tampa
6 ICU beds
Kindred Hospital - North Florida (Green Cove Springs)
6 ICU beds
Lake City Medical Center
21 ICU beds
Lakeland Regional Medical Center
69 ICU beds
Lakeside Medical Center (Belle Glade)
6 ICU beds
Lehigh Regional Medical Center (Lehigh Acres)
6 ICU beds
Mease Dunedin Hospital
20 ICU beds
Memorial Hospital Pembroke (Pembroke Pines)
11 ICU beds
Morton Plant Hospital (Clearwater)
59 ICU beds
North Shore Medical Center (Miami)
42 ICU beds
Northside Hospital (St. Petersburg)
35 ICU beds
Orange Park Medical Center
28 ICU beds
Orlando Regional Medical Center
58 ICU beds
Plantation General Hospital
14 ICU beds
Poinciana Medical Center (Kissimmee)
6 ICU beds
Select Specialty Hospital - Fort Myers
6 ICU beds
Select Specialty Hospital - Miami
5 ICU beds
Select Specialty Hospital - Pensacola
6 ICU beds
Select Specialty Hospital - Tallahassee
6 ICU beds
South Bay Hospital (Sun City Center)
12 ICU beds
St. Joseph's Hospital South (Riverview)
23 ICU beds
St. Petersburg General Hospital
13 ICU beds
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.