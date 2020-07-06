44 Florida hospitals at ICU capacity 

Molly Gamble (Twitter) 

The following hospitals had 0 percent adult bed availability in their intensive care units as of July 6, according to data from the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration. 

The hospitals are listed in alphabetical order with their adult ICU census. 

 

AdventHealth Altamonte Springs 

25 ICU beds

 

AdventHealth Apopka 

10 ICU beds

 

AdventHealth Dade City 

7 ICU beds

 

AdventHealth East Orlando 

21 ICU beds

 

AdventHealth North Pinellas (Tarpon Springs) 

9 ICU beds

 

AdventHealth Sebring 

10 ICU beds

 

AdventHealth Tampa 

37 ICU beds

 

AdventHealth Waterman (Tavares) 

24 ICU beds

 

AdventHealth Wauchula 

10 ICU beds

 

AdventHealth Zephyrhills 

11 ICU beds

 

Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital (Middleburg)

8 ICU beds

 

Baptist Hospital of Miami

88 ICU beds

 

Bartow Regional Medical Center 

13 ICU beds

 

Bayfront Health Seven Rivers (Crystal River) 

12 ICU beds

 

Bethesda Hospital West (Boynton Beach) 

11 ICU beds

 

Cape Coral Hospital

22 ICU beds

 

Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital (Port St. Lucie) 

18 ICU beds

 

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota 

10 ICU beds

 

Dr. P. Phillips Hospital (Orlando)

7 ICU beds

 

Florida Medical Center (Fort Lauderdale) 

40 ICU beds 

 

Fort Walton Beach Medical Center 

26 ICU beds

 

Kindred Hospital Bay Area - Tampa 

4 ICU beds

 

Kindred Hospital Central Tampa

6 ICU beds

 

Kindred Hospital - North Florida (Green Cove Springs) 

6 ICU beds

 

Lake City Medical Center

21 ICU beds

 

Lakeland Regional Medical Center 

69 ICU beds

 

Lakeside Medical Center (Belle Glade) 

6 ICU beds

 

Lehigh Regional Medical Center (Lehigh Acres) 

6 ICU beds

 

Mease Dunedin Hospital 

20 ICU beds

 

Memorial Hospital Pembroke (Pembroke Pines) 

11 ICU beds

 

Morton Plant Hospital (Clearwater)

59 ICU beds

 

North Shore Medical Center (Miami) 

42 ICU beds

 

Northside Hospital (St. Petersburg) 

35 ICU beds

 

Orange Park Medical Center

28 ICU beds

 

Orlando Regional Medical Center

58 ICU beds

 

Plantation General Hospital 

14 ICU beds

 

Poinciana Medical Center (Kissimmee) 

6 ICU beds

 

Select Specialty Hospital - Fort Myers 

6 ICU beds

 

Select Specialty Hospital - Miami 

5 ICU beds

 

Select Specialty Hospital - Pensacola

6 ICU beds 

 

Select Specialty Hospital - Tallahassee 

6 ICU beds

 

South Bay Hospital (Sun City Center)

12 ICU beds

 

St. Joseph's Hospital South (Riverview) 

23 ICU beds

 

St. Petersburg General Hospital 

13 ICU beds





