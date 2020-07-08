HCA Florida hospitals restrict inpatient surgeries to free up capacity

Tampa-based HCA Healthcare West Florida Division said 11 hospitals in Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando, Citrus, Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties will delay some inpatient surgeries and procedures to free up capacity amid a surge of COVID-19 patients.

The change, effective July 11, does not affect hospital-based outpatient surgeries or procedures, or those performed at HCA ambulatory surgery centers.

"The number of COVID cases in our hospitals are increasing daily, and we need to ensure that our caregivers and hospitals are in a position to provide safe, effective and compassionate care to our patients. We will continue to monitor the situation closely, making adjustments as necessary," Ravi Chari, MD, president of HCA Healthcare West Florida Division, said in a news release.

Florida is a current COVID-19 hot spot, with 7,347 new COVID-19 cases recorded July 7. As of July 8, 56 Florida hospitals' adult intensive care units were completely occupied.

Hospitals affected by the newly announced change are:

Blake Medical Center

Brandon Regional Hospital

Citrus Memorial Hospital

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota

Englewood Community Hospital

Fawcett Memorial Hospital

Medical Center of Trinity

Memorial Hospital of Tampa

Oak Hill Hospital

Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point

South Bay Hospital

HCA Healthcare West Florida Division said these organizations are working with surgeons to identify patients whose services will be delayed and will notify patients accordingly.

Inpatient surgeries and procedures were delayed July 6 for the division's hospitals in Pinellas County, including Largo Medical Center, Northside Hospital, Palms of Pasadena Hospital and St. Petersburg General Hospital.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.