HCA suspends some surgeries at Las Vegas hospital

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has suspended some elective surgeries at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center in Las Vegas to free up capacity, according to TV station KVVU.

Beginning July 9, HCA is suspending some elective surgeries at Sunrise Hospital that would require inpatient stays. The move is in response to a surge in COVID-19 patient volume, according to the report.

"We are working diligently to ensure we have adequate capacity to address additional surges to serve our Las Vegas community and stand ready to implement these plans as needed, in order to continue to provide exceptional patient care," Joe Corcoran, DO, CMO of HCA Far West Division, said in a statement to KVVU.

HCA said its other two hospitals in Las Vegas, MountainView Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center, are not suspending elective procedures, according to the report.

