Hospitals in 100+ Texas counties must suspend elective care

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation July 9 that will require hospitals in more than 100 counties to suspend elective care.

The proclamation requires hospitals in 11 different trauma service areas to postpone surgeries and procedures that are not immediately medically necessary by 11:59 p.m. July 10.

The new proclamation includes 105 counties. Mr. Abbott had already suspended elective care in eight counties across the state.

"By expanding this directive to include the counties within these 11 TSAs, we are freeing up more resources to address upticks in COVID-19 related cases. The state of Texas will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of this virus and support our hospitals and healthcare professionals as they care for their fellow Texans."

According to the Texas Comptroller's website, Texas has 254 counties total.

