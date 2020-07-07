Alabama hospital suspends elective surgeries

Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital is suspending elective surgeries that require overnight stays to free up beds and staff to care for COVID-19 patients, according to AL.com.

"We haven't reached a peak based on the data I'm looking at on a day-to-day basis," Huntsville Hospital Vice President for Operations Tracy Doughty told the news outlet July 6. The hospital had 72 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at the time, with 27 of those cases in the ICU.

The 971-bed hospital has converted three surgical floors to COVID-19 care and reported adequate supplies, staffing and ventilators on July 6.

