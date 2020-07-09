Tidelands Health suspends inpatient electives, offers incentive pay to boost staffing

As coronavirus hospitalizations surge in South Carolina, Tidelands Health is rescheduling inpatient elective surgeries and working to increase its workforce, according to WPDE.

The four-hospital system in Georgetown, S.C., said it is reassigning staff to different units, offering incentive pay for staff members who pick up extra shifts and recruiting to fill open positions.

In addition, the hospital network said it is working with nurse staffing agencies and rescheduling inpatient elective surgeries to "redirect those staff resources."

Tidelands Health may also tap clinical professionals from the National Guard to support its efforts, according to the report.

"This multifaceted approach is allowing us to effectively respond to the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations that's occurring across our region," Tidelands Health said in a statement to WPDE.

More articles on patient flow:

Armed man shot, killed while trying to enter Milwaukee VA hospital

6 hospitals closing departments, ending services

WellSpan to close birthing unit, end pediatric inpatient care at Waynesboro hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.