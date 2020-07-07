Armed man shot, killed while trying to enter Milwaukee VA hospital

A man armed with a gun was shot and killed by police after trying to enter Milwaukee VA Medical Center July 6, according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was stopped by VA police outside of the east hospital entrance around 8:30 p.m. July 6.

Police told the man to drop his shotgun, but he refused, the newspaper reported.

Police said the man then threatened the officers, who reportedly fired several shots at the man.

The gunman was then taken to the hospital's emergency room and pronounced dead.

No one else was injured.

