1 killed, 4 injured after SUV crashes into Atlanta hospital ER

One person was killed and four others were injured June 30 after an SUV crashed into the lobby of an emergency room at Atlanta's Piedmont Hospital, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The driver of the SUV that crashed was a 70-year-old patient arriving for an appointment about 7:30 a.m., the newspaper said. The patient lost control of the vehicle outside of the ER, hit another car and slammed into the lobby of the building, Atlanta police said. The SUV driver was not hurt.

Police said the SUV hit two people and bumped several others inside the glass doors of the ER.

One person was pronounced dead. The other people hurt sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to the report. The names of the victims have not been released.



Piedmont said that it is diverting emergency patients until further notice.



"Hospital leadership and staff immediately moved into action to care for the injured, who are being treated," Piedmont spokesperson John Manassohe told CBS 46. "Piedmont extends its deepest condolences to the friends and family of the individual who passed."



Authorities are looking into why the driver lost control of the vehicle and said they don't believe the crash was deliberate.

