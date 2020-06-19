Indiana health system to close rehabilitation hospital in August

Indianapolis-based Community Health Network will close Community Howard Specialty Hospital in Kokomo, Ind., on Aug 30, according to the Kokomo Tribune.

The decision to close Community Howard Specialty Hospital, a rehabilitation hospital affiliated with Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo, was made after an evaluation of the needs of the local community, the changing landscape of healthcare and how to best align Community Howard Regional Health services to meet the community's needs, the health system said in a news release, according to the Kokomo Tribune.

In addition to Community Howard Specialty Hospital, the health system is also closing Replay Physical Therapy in Kokomo.

Read the full report here.

More articles on patient flow:

New York hospital to close maternity unit after 60 years

Healthcare leaders urge LA County to reopen COVID-19 surge hospital

Louisiana hospital to reopen ER after 5 years

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.